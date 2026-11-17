Owlet is urging parents to replace the cable guards for its baby monitor cameras after a toddler died after becoming entangled in a loose, exposed camera cord.

Owlet, a Utah-based baby monitor manufacturer best known for its Dream Sock product, posted a safety notice on November 13, 2026, but did not issue a formal recall.

Even so, Owlet disclosed that it has received 91 complaints about problems with the adhesive on the cable guards that shipped with the product. The cable guards are designed to stick to the wall of a nursery and enclose the camera cord.

The company has sold more than 1.5 million cable guard systems since its first camera launched. After the announcement, many parents and caregivers responded online with similar complaints about problems attaching the cable guard to their walls.

Owlet said the cable guards that were included with its cameras were not being used in the room where the toddler became entangled and died.

The warning includes cable guards that were included with the following Owlet products that were purchased before November 13, 2026:

Owlet Cam 1

Owlet Cam 2

Owlet Dream Sight

Bundles that include an Owlet camera, such as Dream Duo

The Owlet Dream Sock, an FDA-cleared wearable monitor, is not affected.

On a call with investors the same day, Owlet executives described the move as a voluntary safety update paired with a temporary stop-sale of Dream Sight and Dream Duo.

No recall was announced, but Owlet said they reported the issue to safety regulators, and acknowledged that further steps could be required.

Owlet also withdrew its full-year 2026 financial outlook.

Owlet is directing U.S. owners to complete a mandatory safety check in the Owlet Dream app, which walks parents through confirming that every cable is covered and the guard is firmly attached. The free replacement can be ordered through the app or through the chat feature in Owlet’s Help Center.

The replacement is an L-shaped, enclosed cable guard system that Owlet describes as ASTM-compliant. The company says the enclosed design lowers the danger if a guard pulls away from the wall.

Shipping began on November 13. Dream Sight and Dream Duo units sold on owletcare.com from that date include the new guard, and restocked units with the replacement are expected to reach retailers later in the year.

Cords on baby monitors have been a known hazard for years. In 2011, Summer Infant recalled about 1.7 million video baby monitors after 2 babies died after becoming wrapped in the cords of a baby monitor camera. There was also a near-strangulation involving a 20-month-old boy who was found with a camera cord wrapped around his neck.

Families with children who were injured by a baby monitor camera cord may have legal options. A product liability attorney can help you learn more about your rights.

Source: Important Camera Safety Update & Action Required – Owlet US