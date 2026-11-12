Safety officials issued a recall for about 265,000 Sharper Image® Tabletop Fire Pits and Tabletop Infinity Fire Pits after reports of severe burn injuries due to “flame-jetting” and other incidents.

According to the recall, “ignited flammable liquid can escape from the recalled fire pits or trigger flame jetting from the fuel containers, posing a risk of serious injury from burn and fire hazards.” The agency processed the action as a Fast Track recall.

There were 4 reports of burning fuel escaping from the fire pit during use. All of the incidents resulted in burn injuries, including cases of 3rd- and 4th-degree burns to multiple body parts.

The severity of those injuries is alarming. A 4th-degree burn damages every layer of skin and also the tissue underneath, such as muscle and bone.

The recalled fire pits were sold from January 2023 through June 2026 at stores like Ace Hardware, Burlington, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Marshalls, Nordstrom, Rite Aid, Target, TJ Maxx, Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon.com, Hsn.com, and other stores and websites.

The manufacturer’s recall website identifies the products as liquid-fuel tabletop fire pits. The company says it tested the fire pits to ASTM F3363-19, a voluntary standard intended to prevent pool fires and flame jetting, but determined that the “reported incidents indicate the products pose a risk of serious burn injury to consumers.”

The product has a small cylindrical concrete body, a removable lid, an open burn chamber.

The Tabletop Infinity Fire Pit has a steel base and tempered-glass side panels. No model numbers were listed, but both products can be identified with the following markings:

A “77” logo on the front of the unit

A round black lot code sticker in the center of the base, marked “CHINA”

A 5-digit code and the letters KS-CY or KS-FC on that sticker

A date code in YYYY-MM-DD format

The manufacturer, Allstar, is offering refunds based on the average retail price of each model (for example, $29.99 for the Tabletop Fire Pit and $49.99 for the Tabletop Infinity Fire Pit). Refunds are issued as a virtual Visa prepaid card.

To qualify, owners must register online, write “RECALLED – DO NOT USE” on the unit in permanent marker and submit 3 photos showing the “77” logo, the lot code sticker and the marked fire pit.

For the Infinity model, owners must write the warning on both the glass and the stainless-steel trim around the fuel reservoir.

People who were burned while using one of the recalled fire pits may have legal options. A product liability attorney can explain their rights.

Source: Allstar Recalls Sharper Image Tabletop and Infinity Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn and Fire Hazards