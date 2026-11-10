Safety officials have announced a recall for about 10,318 Arlopu slide playsets that were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com due to entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Arlopu said it received 1 report of a child who suffered abrasions (scraps) on their neck after becoming trapped.

According to the recall, the playsets have multiple openings “where a child’s torso can fit through the opening, but a child’s head cannot.” This poses a risk of serious injury and death due to head and neck entrapment hazards.

Playsets with model number KT-CS17 have another hazard: The basketball nets can come “unhooked from the rim, forming a loop large enough for a child’s head,” which poses a risk of strangulation and entrapment.

The recall involves 2 model numbers, KT-CS17 and LY-31. The plastic playsets are designed for indoor or outdoor use and have multiple activities, including a slide and a basketball hoop. They were sold in tan, red, blue, yellow, gray and green colors.

To check your playset, look for a label with the model number:

Model KT-CS17: label on the underside of the elevated platform

Model LY-31: label on the upper back panel behind the slide

They were sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com from April 2023 through August 2026 for between $90 and $130.

The manufacturer is urging customers to stop allowing children to use the playsets and store them away from children until you install the free repair kit, which contains redesigned panels, basketball hoops and installation instructions.

To get a kit, email a photo of the product with its model number to arlopu_support@163.com, and the company will mail the kit directly to them. For more information, read the “Recall Information” link on Arlopu’s website at the top of the page.

Source: Arlopu Recalls Slide Playsets Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Head and Neck Entrapment Hazards