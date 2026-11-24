The CPSC is warning parents and caregivers to stop using Mommy & Me Pack & Play aftermarket mattresses because they violate the mandatory safety standard for crib mattresses.

The warning involves about 13,278 mattresses (model MNM-PNPMAT-WHT). The aftermarket mattresses were sold separately from play yards. They were sold by Mommy & Me, LLC, of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, but the CPSC says the mattresses “may not adequately fit certain play yards, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.”

According to the warning, extra padding and undersized mattresses can create gaps along the sides of a crib or play yard. This poses a life-threatening safety risk because an infant can suffocate if their face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress.

The mandatory standard for crib mattresses is designed to prevent infant injuries and deaths. It requires aftermarket mattresses to be tested and compatible with each specific model of play yard or non-full-sized crib in which they are intended to be used.

Mommy & Me has not agreed to recall the mattresses or offer a refund to consumers. Instead, consumers can identify the affected mattresses with the following information:

Mommy & Me Pack & Play Mattress

Model number: MNM-PNPMAT-WHT

Color and size: White, about 38 inches by 26 inches

Labels: “Mommy & Me” and the model number are embroidered or printed on the mattress labels

The warning does not apply to mattresses used in the compatible Mommy & Me Play Yard, model MNM-PMP-BLCK. Mattresses used with all other play yards are subject to the warning. The CPSC says it is aware the company also sold other mattresses.

They were sold on Amazon.com from July 2025 through September 2025 for about $36, and possibly also by various third-party sellers, or on other websites.

Safety officials are urging parents and caregivers to stop using the mattresses immediately and dispose of them.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Mommy & Me Pack & Play Mattresses Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Suffocation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses