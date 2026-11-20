Two mothers from California have filed a lawsuit accusing employees at Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their 4-year-old children sleep-inducing gummies at nap time without permission.

The civil case was filed in Orange County Superior Court earlier this month, and involves events that occurred from May through September 2026.

The lawsuit claims that neither mother agreed to have their children consume a sleeping gummy at nap time. One mother said that staff repeatedly asked to give her 4-year-old daughter sleeping gummies at nap time, and she said no every time. Even so, her daughter reported being given the gummies.

The families are pursuing claims of negligence, battery, emotional distress, and negligent hiring, supervision and training.

The other mother enrolled her 4-year-old son and 2-year-old at the center, and specified at enrollment that her son was not to be given any medication or supplement, according to USA Today. In August, she noticed changes in her son’s sleep. In September, he asked her for “sleeping gummies” he got at school.

She filed a complaint with the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and began monitoring the classroom livestream at nap time. According to the complaint, livestream video on September 11 shows a staff member receiving gummies from another employee, placing an unidentified substance in a different child’s mouth, then putting the substance in her son’s mouth as he lay under a blanket.

The mother told reporters that she immediately went to the center to get her children, where she found her son “knocked out” and drooling. She removed both of her children from the school, took her son to a hospital, and reported the incident to police.

Under California regulations, licensed child care centers must get written approval and instructions from a parent or authorized representative to give a child medication.

Source: Orange daycare staff gave children melatonin without parents’ permission, lawsuit alleges