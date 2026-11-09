Bose has announced a recall for approximately 634,759 lithium-ion battery packs for the Bose S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ portable Bluetooth speaker systems due to a fire hazard.

According to the recall, the battery packs can overheat and ignite or explode. The recall only involves the battery packs, not the Bluetooth speakers.

Bose also recalled about 35,400 battery packs that were sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by Health Canada.

No injuries were reported, but there were 7 reports of the battery packs melting, smoking, igniting, or catching on fire. Six of those reports involved property damage.

The battery packs were included with Bose S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ speaker systems. The batteries were also separately as accessories or replacement parts.

They were sold nationwide from December 2017 through July 2026 at Bose stores, Best Buy, Amazon.com, Bose.com, BestBuy.com, Walmart.com, and other retailers. The speaker systems sold for $700.

The recalled battery packs have a 17-digit serial number on a label on the bottom. The recall covers packs with serial numbers that begin with any of the following:

083723

078352

084105

078591

078592

084106

086409

Bose also created a recall page with further instructions on how to locate the serial number.

You will need to turn off the speaker, disconnecting it from power, loosen 2 screws on the bottom plate, and remove the battery pack by pulling on the tabs.

Bose explains that the speaker and the battery pack each have their own serial number. The 17-digit number on the battery pack is the one customers must find in order to register for a replacement.

For more information, contact Bose at 800-278-1083 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The CPSC is urging consumers to remove the battery packs from their speakers immediately and stop using them. If the battery is removed, the speakers can still be used with AC power.

Source: Bose Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs for S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker Systems Due to Risk of Injury from Fire and Overheating Hazards