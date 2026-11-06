Little Giant Ladder Systems is recalling about 3.6 million ladders with Rapid Locks after 25 reports of the ladders retracting, including 19 people who fell and suffered serious injuries.

A variety of injuries were reported, including people who suffered head injuries, a traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, concussions, vision loss, hearing loss, and cognitive impairment.

The reported injuries also included people who suffered joint or bone fracture, lacerations and bruising. Separately, Little Giant received 39 reports of Rapid Locks that malfunctioned or failed to work properly.

The “Rapid Locks” are black or orange fasteners on each ladder leg that are supposed to insert into the ladder’s rungs, allowing users to quickly adjust the height of the ladder.

Instead, the recall warns that the ladders “can suddenly retract if the Rapid Locks are not fully engaged, posing a fall hazard to consumers.”

The recall covers 11 models of Little Giant ladders with Rapid Locks:

Adjustable Fortress 2.0

Conquest 2.0

Dark Horse 2.0

Epic

King Kombo XT

Leveler

MegaLite

MegaLite+

Multi

Quantum

Vector

Only ladders WITHOUT an orange rectangular “QC” sticker on the rail above a Rapid Lock are included in the recall.

They were sold nationwide from December 2015 through October 2026 at stores like Lowe’s, Costco, Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, LittleGiantLadders.com and other websites.

Little Giant is asking owners register for a repair kit with new warning labels and instructions. Little Giant’s Rapid Lock recall site will tell users to visually double-check that every rail lock is fully engaged before climbing the ladder.

The instructions will also include instructions on how to operate the locks safely, including recommendations to and keeping them lubricated.

According to the company, label kits have already gone out by mail to every known owner of an affected ladder.

A lock that keeps malfunctioning after lubrication can be reported to Little Giant, which will evaluate it. If a lock “does not function properly after this evaluation, the company will offer the choice of a replacement ladder of the same or equivalent model or a refund ranging from a depreciated value determined by date of purchase up to full purchase price for ladders purchased within the past 12 months.”

People who were hurt when a Little Giant ladder retracted may have legal options and a product liability attorney can advise you on your legal rights.

Source: Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard