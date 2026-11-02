The FDA is warning parents and caregivers not to give children Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars due to a potentially deadly choking hazard.

Once Upon a Farm also announced the voluntary recall on its own website after the FDA notified the company about reports of serious choking incidents.

The recall covers all flavors, quantities, and varieties of Tractor Wheels, including all lot codes and expiration dates. The flavors include:

Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach Tractor Wheels

Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet Tractor Wheels

Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower Tractor Wheels

The FDA said there were several reports of toddlers between the ages of 1.5 to 2.5 years old who choked on the Tractor Wheels product.

These were serious choking incidents, where their airways were completely blocked and the child was unable to breathe. The advisory did not provide a total number of reports, but Once Upon a Farm said there were 3 reports of children who choked on the bars.

According to the FDA:

“When chewed, the product reportedly forms a dry, sticky mass that standard choking interventions — including back blows and the Heimlich maneuver — may fail to dislodge. Some reported choking incidents have required emergency response intervention and hospital observation.”

The recalled Tractor Wheels bars were sold nationwide at Costco, Target, Walmart, other stores and online. They may also have been sold through Amazon.com and other third-party vendors.

Refunds are available with a receipt from the place of purchase, or through the company at care@uponafarm.com.

Families affected by the recall may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise on their rights.

Source: FDA Advises Consumers Not to Buy or Serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars