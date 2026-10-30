Safety officials have announced a recall for about 11,000 HAIARA® power banks that were sold on Amazon.com by Mitrytech due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious burn injuries.
The problem is that the power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, explode and ignite. Mitrytech said it was aware of 600 reports of fires and other thermal incidents, including 3 reports of burn injuries and 9 reports of property damage.
The recall covers HAIARA power banks (model W5 PRO). They are black and can be identified by the following details:
- HAIARA power bank (model W5 PRO)
- “20W” printed on the front
- “Model: W5 PRO” printed on the side
- Seller name Mitrytech and brand name HAIARA
- The recall applies to units with no date code (formatted “YYYYMMDD”) printed on the side
The power banks were sold on Amazon.com from May 2025 through September 2026 for between $18 and $22.
Consumers should stop using the power banks and contact Mitrytech for instructions on how to receive a full refund. You must submit a photo of the power bank with the word “recalled” on it in permanent marker and confirm disposal in accordance with applicable laws.
For more information, email HAIARArecall@outlook.com, or visit the recall page on the HAIARA website.
Consumers can also report a dangerous product or a product-related injury at SaferProducts.gov.
Source: HAIARA Power Banks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon.com by Mitrytech