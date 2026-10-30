Safety officials have announced a recall for about 11,000 HAIARA® power banks that were sold on Amazon.com by Mitrytech due to a fire hazard and a risk of serious burn injuries.

The problem is that the power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat, explode and ignite. Mitrytech said it was aware of 600 reports of fires and other thermal incidents, including 3 reports of burn injuries and 9 reports of property damage.

The recall covers HAIARA power banks (model W5 PRO). They are black and can be identified by the following details:

HAIARA power bank (model W5 PRO)

“20W” printed on the front

“Model: W5 PRO” printed on the side

Seller name Mitrytech and brand name HAIARA

The recall applies to units with no date code (formatted “YYYYMMDD”) printed on the side

The power banks were sold on Amazon.com from May 2025 through September 2026 for between $18 and $22.

Consumers should stop using the power banks and contact Mitrytech for instructions on how to receive a full refund. You must submit a photo of the power bank with the word “recalled” on it in permanent marker and confirm disposal in accordance with applicable laws.

For more information, email HAIARArecall@outlook.com, or visit the recall page on the HAIARA website.

Consumers can also report a dangerous product or a product-related injury at SaferProducts.gov.

Source: HAIARA Power Banks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon.com by Mitrytech