Safety officials announced a recall for about 338,800 DREO space heaters (model DR-HSH015) because they can overheat and ignite, which poses fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 36,300 space heaters that were sold in Canada. The importer, Hesung Innovation Corp of Clifton, New Jersey, issued the recall in cooperation with Health Canada.

The manufacturer said it has received 17 reports of the space heaters igniting, including 3 reports of property damage. One person said they were burned on their hand.

The recall only involves DR-HSH015 units that were manufactured from April 2025 through January 2026. These space heaters are made of black ceramic, measure about 11.5 inches wide and 13 inches tall, and come with a remote control. The model is also called the “Whole-Room Heater 715.”

The model number and manufacturing date are printed on a label, which reads:

Model number: DR-HSH015

Manufacture date (YYYY/MM): 2025/04 through 2026/01

“DREO” name on the front of the heater

Label located on the underside of the heater

The heaters were sold at Costco and online at Dreo.com, BestBuy.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, QVC.com, HomeDepot.com, B2BRenew.com and Costco.com from September 2025 through October 2026.

Consumers should stop using the heaters immediately and contact DREO for a free replacement. You will be asked to unplug the heater, destroy it by cutting the electrical cord, and send a photo of the destroyed heater according to the instructions on the company’s recall website.

Owners can register for the replacement at recallrtr.com/spaceheater, where you can also upload a photo showing the product label and other information. DREO says a receipt is not required. Once a claim is approved, the company estimates delivery of the replacement about 10 business days after shipment.

For more information, contact DREO at 833-820-0887 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at spaceheater@realtimeresults.net.

Source: DREO Recalls DR-HSH015 Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards