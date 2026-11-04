Safety officials have announced a recall for about 25,541 Harkla children’s sensory swings because the ceiling hook can separate from its plate, which poses a fall hazard and a risk of serious injuries.

The recall also includes about 5,534 swings that were sold in Canada, where Health Canada announced a recall in October 2026.

The manufacturer, Base Products LLC (doing business as Harkla, of Boise, Idaho) imported the swings from China.

Harkla received 29 reports of the swing’s ceiling hook separating, including 14 reports of kids who fell and suffered injuries, including 2 concussions, a broken arm, bumps and bruises.

The recall involves Harkla’s compression swings, which have a blue fabric seat. They were sold with a 4-hole hook and ceiling mounting hardware for suspension, with a drop length of 18 to 24 inches. Only swings with a four-hole hook are included.

The recall involves products with one of the following SKU numbers:

LS-COMP-1BLU (Blue Compression Sensory Swing)

LS-COMP-1BLU-SW (Blue Compression Sensory Swing with Swivel)

The swings were sold from March 2020 through December 2025 for $100 to $130 at Sensory Tool House, Hammer & Jacks, Loaded Sensory and Renew (Faire), Amazon.com and Harkla.co.

Consumers should stop using the recalled swings until you install a free repair kit provided by Harkla. The kit contains a new ceiling hook mounting plate, safety strap, and instructions.

Consumers must sign up on Harkla’s recall page and dispose of the original hooks according to local laws. For more information, contact Harkla by email at recall@harkla.co.

Source: Harkla Recalls Children’s Sensory Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard