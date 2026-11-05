Gourmia has recalled about 175,951 stainless-steel 9-slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens because the oven doors can unexpectedly close when bumped and seriously burn people.

The recall was announced in November 2026 by The Steelstone Group LLC, doing business in the U.S. as Gourmia, of Brooklyn, New York.

Gourmia said it received 57 reports of the spring-loaded French doors unexpectedly snapping shut when consumers were trying to retrieve hot food from the oven. There were 40 reports from people who were burned on their hands or wrists when the burning-hot doors closed on their arm or hand.

The recalled air fryer ovens are stainless steel with 2 spring-loaded glass French doors and metal handles. You can identify the ovens with the following information:

Model number: GTF7530

UPC 810002862779

Date codes 3021 to 0126

They were sold at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from October 2021 through June 2026 for about $150.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the air fryer ovens and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit by mail. The kit will include a new door-stopper and instructions on how to install it.

For more information, call Gourmia at 888-834-0092, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the company’s recall page at http://www.gourmia.com/recall.asp.

Consumers who were burned may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise you on your individual rights. Be aware that time limits apply.

Source: Gourmia Recalls 9-Slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens Due to Burn Hazard