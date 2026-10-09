Safety officials are warning owners of about 42,860 DR Power Equipment Pilot and Premier walk-behind trimmer mowers to stop using them due to a fire hazard.

In a recall announced October 8, DR Power Equipment explained that grass and debris can accumulate under the machines and catch on fire.

There were 19 reports of incidents involving the trimmer mowers catching on fire, according to the CPSC. Two of those reports involved people who suffered minor injuries such as blisters on hands and feet.

No serious injuries or deaths were reported, but the CPSC warns that the fire hazard poses a significant safety risk.

The recall covers all serial numbers of the following 8 models, which are printed on a label on the side of the frame:

T4X1076DMN

T4X1076DMNR

T4X1076DMNSD

T4X1176DMN

T4X1176DMN-1

T4X1176DMNR

TR43076DMN

TR43076DMNR

The mowers are orange and black, with the DR Power logo on the top of the motor. The logo is also on the top of the frame above the cutter head. They are labeled “Premier” or “Pro” on the side of the frame.

The trimmer mowers were sold from November 2022 through July 2026 for between $380 and $550 at a variety of retailers, including Ace, TSC, Bomgaars, other home improvement, hardware and independent power equipment stores nationwide, drpower.com and other websites.

Consumers can contact DR Power Equipment for a free repair kit. Owners who have concerns about installing the kit can ask the company to schedule a free repair installation from an authorized dealer.

DR Power Equipment’s recall page links to a submission form for the free repair kit at https://www.drpower.com/Trimmer-FreeRepairKit.

The company can also be reached toll-free at 800-854-3194 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@drpower.com. A joint notice was posted on the Government of Canada’s recall website.

Source: DR Power Equipment Recalls Pilot and Premier Trimmer Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards