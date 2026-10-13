Decathlon America has recalled about 1,150 Van Rysel GRVL AF gravel bicycles due to a serious crash hazard.

The problem is linked to the front lock nut, which is a component that secures the front wheel onto the frame of the bicycle. If the front lock nut loosens or detaches, the front wheel can dislodge or loosen, and riders can lose control or crash.

No injuries were reported, but the problem presents a significant safety hazard.

The recall covers adult multi-terrain or off-road gravel bicycles (sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large). They are used for off-road biking, gravel riding, road cycling, commuting and bike-packing. The following 4 models are affected by the recall:

Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Brown CN FR (model number 8911304) : sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 Sword, Coriander Brown.Product IDs 5327219 through 5327223

: sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 Sword, Coriander Brown.Product IDs 5327219 through 5327223 Van Rysel GRVL AF Apex Beige CN FR (model number 8911305) : sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 Apex, Cream Beige. Product IDs 5327224 through 5327228

: sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 Apex, Cream Beige. Product IDs 5327224 through 5327228 Van Rysel GRVL AF Sword Pink CN FR (model number 8911308) : sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 Sword, Granite Pink. Product IDs 5327239 through 5327243

: sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 Sword, Granite Pink. Product IDs 5327239 through 5327243 Van Rysel GRVL AF GRX Black (model number 8929130): sold by REI as GRVL AF 2 GRX, Graphite Black. Product IDs 5476620 through 5476624

They were sold at REI Co-op stores nationwide and REI.com from March 2025 through August 2026 for around $1,400 to $2,300.

Owners should stop using the bikes and take them to the nearest REI Co-op for a free inspection and repair of the front fork assembly. If you can’t get to an REI, call Decathlon America at 415-408-5494 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or email support.america@decathlon.com.

For more information, visit the Decathlon recall website at https://www.decathlon.com/pages/product-safety-recalls.

Source: Decathlon America Recalls Van Rysel GRVL AF Bicycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard