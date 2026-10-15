Gardeners Basics has announced a recall for 1-pound bags of broccoli sprouting seeds that may be contaminated with Salmonella, becoming the third company this month to recall products that have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella illnesses.

The recalled broccoli sprouting seeds can be identified by:

Gardeners Basics Waltham 29 Broccoli Sprouting Seeds

1 pound (454 g)

Sold in a white and green resealable pouch

UPC 848137042889

Bag marked “Packed for 2027”

Sold through Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, eBay, Etsy, and the Gardeners Basics website

No illnesses have been directly connected to the seeds that were recalled by Gardeners Basics, but the seeds in those products came from a bulk lot of seeds that health officials have linked to an outbreak with at least 32 illnesses.

The company explained that on September 26, it was notified by a supplier that bulk broccoli seeds from lot #W4105 were being recalled because FDA tests on a sample of seeds from that lot were positive for Salmonella.

The supplier also explained that the seeds were used by a sprout-growing company, whose finished sprouts had been linked to an illness outbreak.

As of October 9, the FDA outbreak update reports that 32 people in 6 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Bovismorbificans.

Illnesses began on dates ranging from July 7 and September 3, 2026 and cases were reported in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Three people were hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

The CDC also warned that additional people may have fallen ill and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.

Over the past few weeks, recalls have also been announced by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts, LLC, EAK Distribution, and Eden Brothers LLC.

Salmonella symptoms usually appear 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and may include vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea which may be bloody.

Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk of serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Health officials note that this outbreak is not connected to another investigation involving E. coli and Salmonella contamination in alfalfa sprouts.

People who got sick after eating broccoli sprouts or microgreens that were recalled in this outbreak may have legal options. A food poisoning attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Gardeners Basics Recalls Waltham 29 Broccoli Sprouting Seeds Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination