3M has announced a recall for about 53,634 Scotch™ thermal laminators that can overheat and potentially catch on fire.

The recall involves a single model: Scotch™ TL1302Z, which was sold from June 2024 through September 2026 on Amazon.com for between $44 and $56.

3M said it received 63 reports of the laminators smoking, melting and overheating. There were 5 reports of it catching on fire and 1 report of minor property damage.

No injuries were reported, but the recall warns about a risk of “serious injury or death” due to the fire hazard.

The recalled Scotch™ Thermal Laminator is a light-gray/white machine with gray accents. The name “Scotch” is printed on the front. It has a laminating slot about 13 inches wide, and a carrying handle.

The model number TL1302Z can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator and on the packaging.

For more information on how to get a refund, you can visit 3M’s recall website at https://www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl1302z-laminator-recall/.

This is the latest in a series of laminator recalls from 3M. In December 2022, 3M also announced a recall for about 516,500 Scotch TL1302 Thermal Laminators. There were 9 reports of the laminators catching on fire, including 3 reports of minor property damage. No injuries were reported.

In April 2018, 3M recalled about 395,000 Scotch TL901C laminators because the plastic enclosure could overheat, which posing a burn hazard. No injuries were reported, but there were 10 reports of the laminators overheating and warping the bottom of the plastic enclosures.

More recently, in October 2025, 3M recalled about 13,440 Scotch TL909-50 laminators that could overheat. No injuries or fires were reported.

Safety officials are urging owners to contact 3M for a full refund. 3M can be reached toll-free at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online through its TL1302Z recall page.

Source: 3M Company Recalls Scotch™ Thermal Laminators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard