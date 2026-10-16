Federal safety officials are warning consumers to stop using 393,000 6-quart Power Quick Pot® electric pressure cookers made by Tristar Products.

The warning covers pressure cookers with model Y6D-36. They were sold on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com and other retailers from about July 2018 to November 2023.

You can identify the units with these details:

“Power Quick Po,” on the front of the unit

Model number Y6D-36

Size: 6 quarts

Design: stainless-steel body, black pressure lid, button controls and a digital temperature and function display

The CPSC said there were 24 reports of the lid opening when the pressure cooker was still under pressure, which resulted in the hot contents of the pot unexpectedly being expelled. All of these incidents resulted in serious burn injuries.

According to the warning:

“The pressure cooker’s lid can open while pressurized, causing hot contents to be expelled unexpectedly.”

Electric pressure cookers typically have safety features that lock the lid until it is safe to open. If these safety features fail, it poses a serious burn hazard.

The CPSC also explained that “the importer, Tristar Products, Inc., of Altamonte Springs, Florida, has refused to recall these products or offer a remedy to consumers.” Without a recall, owners have no options for a refund, repair or replacement.

In recent years, several lawsuits have been filed by people who were burned by the 6-Quart Power Quick Pot (Y6D-36). For example, in May 2023, a lawsuit filed in the Florida by the mother of a 4-year-old boy who was seriously burned after his mother opened the lid of a Power Quick Pot.

Other Tristar pressure cookers have also been the subject of consumer complaints. The Daily Hornet reported in 2017 on the Power Pressure Cooker XL, for example.

The CPSC has also issued similar warnings for other pressure cookers. In February 2026, the agency warned consumers about serious burn hazards associated with about 43,500 Gourmia pressure cookers (model GPC625) that were sold at Best Buy.

Consumers who suffered burn injuries involving a pressure cooker may have legal options.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Tristar Products 6-Quart Power Quick Pot Pressure Cookers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard