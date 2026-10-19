Family Farmstead Dairy, a raw dairy producer based in Worcester, New York, has recalled a batch of Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese after a sample tested positive for two strains of Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC).

No illnesses were reported, but the recall was issued in response to routine tests by health officials in Maryland.

The contamination was discovered when health officials in Maryland isolated 2 strains of STEC in 2 samples of Family Farmstead A2 Raw Cheddar, 8 oz package, dated 7/22/27. These two strains were identified as E. coli O26:H11 and O45:H2.

The recall involves the following product:

Family Farmstead Dairy Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese

Lot Code: 7/22/27

Best By Date: 7/22/27

The cheese was distributed to grocery stores and retailers in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, and possibly other states by downstream distributors.

E. coli is commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, but Shiga-toxin producing strains of E. coli can potentially produce a severe infection. One of the most serious complications is a type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

HUS is most likely to occur in young children, the elderly, and others with vulnerable immune systems. It can lead to serious kidney damage, kidney failure, and even death.

Consumers who purchased the recalled cheese should not eat it, according to the company. The cheese should be thrown away or returned for a full refund.

For more information, customers can contact Family Farmstead Dairy at (607) 397-4044 or customerservice@familyfarmsteaddairy.com from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday, or read the FDA recall.

Source: Family Farmstead Dairy Announces Recall of Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese Due to Potential E. coli O26:H11 and O45:H2 Contamination