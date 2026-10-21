HatsanUSA has recalled about 16,170 Hatsan® Blitz and Blitz 777 Air Rifles because the pellet guns can unexpectedly fire when the bolt is released before the rifle is fully cocked.

The recall covers all Blitz and Blitz 777 units sold from February 2020 through March 2026. No injuries were reported, but there was 1 report of an accidental misfire.

The recall warns that the air rifles “can fire unexpectedly when releasing the bolt before the air rifle is fully cocked.” This poses a risk of severe inujry or death to the person using the air rifle and bystanders.

The Blitz and Blitz 777 are gas-operated, pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) rifles with a select-fire design that allows semi-automatic or full-automatic shooting.

You can identify these air rifles with these details:

Hatsan Blitz and Hatsan Blitz 777 pellet air rifles

Calibers: .22, .25 and .30

Black, with a synthetic stocn

Carbon0fiber air tank under the barrel and a rotary magazine

Hatsan logo and the model name “BLITZ” or “BLITZ 777”

Serial number and manufacture date are engraved above the bolt

Sold from February 2020 through March 2026

The air rifles were sold at sporting goods stores and gun shops. They were also sold on hatsanairgunsusa.com and catalogs like Utah Airguns, Airgun Depot, and Pyramyd Air.

HatsanUSA’s is offering a a free replacement trigger assembly and installation instructions. You can also request a prepaid shipping label and send the rifle to HatsanUSA for inspection and installation of the replacement trigger assembly.

There is also a recall website where you can find more information on the recall, including detailed instructions, with diagrams and parts lists, plus a video walkthrough.

To get a repair kit, fill out the online registration form with your rifle’s model, caliber, serial number, manufacturing date, and if it was purchased new, refurbished or used.

HatsanUSA can be reached toll-free at 877-750-3375 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or by email at blitzrecall@hatsanusa.com.

Source: HatsanUSA Recalls Blitz Air Rifles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Projectile Hazard