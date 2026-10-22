Lidl US has recalled a batch of Gelatelli® Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Lidl announced the recall on October 16, explaining that routine tests were positive for Listeria monocytogenes in a lab sample.

No illnesses were reported. Even so, Listeria can pose a serious threat to certain people, including pregnant women.

The gelato was distributed between July 19 and October 15, 2026 to every Lidl US store in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The recall pints of gelato can be identified by the following details:

Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces, 16 FL OZ (1 PT)

UPC: 4 0564897 22458

Lot: 085261

Best By: MAR/26/2028

It is sold in a clear plastic container with a brown lid. The UPC, lot number, and Best By date are on the bottom of the container.

Listeria monocytogenes infections can produce serious and sometimes fatal infections. Healthy people may experience only short-term symptoms such as high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Lidl is urging customers to discard the gelato or return it to the store for a full refund, no receipt required. For more information, call Customer Care Hotline at (844) 747-5435, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Source: Lidl US Recalls Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato Due to Possible Health Risk