U.S. safety officials are warning the public to stop using Kalorik® MAXX and MAXX Advance Air Fryer Ovens due to a risk of serious burn injuries.

These MAXX Air Fryer Ovens have two spring-loaded French doors that can unexpectedly snap shut onto a user’s arms when the oven is on. The interior of the door can be extremely hot, which may result in severe burns.

No recall was announced because the original importer, Team International Group of America, Inc. and Kalorik, LLC, went out of business.

The Legacy Companies, LLC, which now owns the Kalorik brand, declined to participate in a recall of the affected ovens.

Safety officials said they are aware of dozens of reports of burn injuries associated with the ovens. At least 1 person suffered scarring due to severe 2nd-degree burns.

The warning involves two models. Both are countertop air fryer ovens with a metal frame, spring-loaded bilateral “French doors” made of glass and metal handles. Pulling on a single handle swings both doors open at the same time.

Kalorik advertised the single-handed door design as a safety feature that would help “to prevent scalding and dripping on oven doors.” As of October 22, 2026, both models are listed as “Sold Out” on the website.

Safety officials warned consumers that the air fryer ovens may have been sold under various SKUs, item numbers or “model” numbers. They were sold from April 2020 to January 8, 2024, and after June 23, 2025.

The retailers include Walmart, Home Depot, other stores, online at Kalorik.com, Amazon.com and other websites.

They were sold by Team International and Kalorik, LLC from April 2020 to January 8, 2024. The Legacy Companies sold them after June 23, 2025.

Because no company is conducting a recall, there is no refund, repair or replacement available. The CPSC urges consumers to immediately dispose of the ovens and report incidents at SaferProducts.gov.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Kalorik MAXX Air Fryer Ovens with French Doors Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury Hazard