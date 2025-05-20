Publix grocery stores have announced a recall for certain GreenWise Baby Food Pouches that may be contaminated with lead.

The recall involves GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food in 4-oz. plastic pouches with a “Best-If-Used-By” date of 11/01/2025, and GTIN 41415-00901.

Publix warned that the product “has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

There were no reports of lead poisoning or other illnesses in the recall.

Lead is a toxic metal that is linked to developmental and behavior problems in children. Lead exposure is particularly harmful for children, due to their smaller size and fast-growing bodies.

The recall was issued “as a result of routine sampling,” according to Publix, and all stores have removed the potentially impacted products.

Publix is urging customers who bought the recalled GreenWise Baby Food Pouches to return them to their local Publix for a full refund.

Source: GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food Recall