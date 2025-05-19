Health officials have reported 2 more deaths in a long-running Listeria outbreak that has been linked to supplement shakes, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 14 people.

The case count also increased to 42 people in 21 states, including 41 people who were hospitalized between August 2018 and March 2025.

Investigators determined that supplement shakes manufactured by Prairie Farms in Fort Wayne, Indiana, were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria and made people sick.

In response, recalls were announced for certain Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes.

These recalled supplement shakes were not sold in stores. Instead, they were sold frozen, and distributed to healthcare facilities.

The supplement shakes would have been defrosted by nurses or other caregivers into a soft liquid consistency, and then given to patients in hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities.

This outbreak is now over, according to the final Outbreak Update on May 16, but health officials believe that the “true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses.”

Source: Listeria Outbreak Linked to Supplement Shakes