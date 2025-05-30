Health officials have reported dozens of new illnesses in an expanding outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to cucumbers.

The CDC is urging businesses and consumers to throw out any cucumbers with an unknown source:

“”If you have any whole cucumbers in your home and can’t tell where they are from, throw them out.”

As of May 30, a total of 45 people in 18 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Montevideo, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation. At least 16 people have been hospitalized.

The outbreak includes 8 people who took a cruise before they got sick. Illnesses have been reported from 6 different cruise ships that departed from ports in Florida between March 30 and April 12.

There are likely many unreported illnesses in this outbreak, according to the CDC: “The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses.”

Earlier this year, Bedner Growers issued a recall after the FDA found the outbreak strain of Salmonella in a sample of cucumbers at a distribution center in Pennsylvania.

The FDA also found other strains of Salmonella in the same batch of cucumbers. Investigators are working to determine if these cucumbers may be linked to other outbreaks of Salmonella.

The recalled cucumbers were grown in Florida by Bedner Growers Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales between April 29, 2025 and May 19, 2025. These cucumbers were sent to grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, cruise ships, and other distributors.

The cucumbers were also used by other companies, or re-packaged, which has led to a chain-reaction of cucumber recalls from other companies, including Target, Walmart, Big Y Foods, Ukrop’s, Weis, and more.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Whole Cucumbers