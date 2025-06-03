The Pennsylvania-based playground toy-maker Playworld Systems has announced a recall for hundreds of Unity Teeter Tunnels after 2 children were severely injured when they were crushed under the end of the seesaw plank.

The recall involves Unity Teeter Tunnels, a playground toy that looks like a traditional seesaw or teeter totter, but with a tunnel in the middle of the plank that does not move.

The problem is that children can fall under the seesaw and suffer serious injuries when the end of the seesaw plank lands on them.

Tragically, two children were severely injured when they were crushed under the seesaw plank, including a girl who suffered a liver laceration and a boy who suffered multiple bone fractures in his lower leg.

According to the recall warning:

“If a child accidentally falls underneath the Unity Teeter Tunnel the end of the seesaw plank can land on them, posing a risk of serious injury and a crush hazard.”

Playworld recalled about 329 Unity Teeter Tunnels that were installed on playgrounds nationwide between 2014 and 2025.

Two types of Unity Teeter Tunnels are affected by the recall, with slight design differences. The products have part numbers ZZXX0182, ZZXX0182S, ZZXX0192 and ZZXX0192S on the original purchase order and the installation instructions.

Playworld is urging customers to immediately take the recalled Unity Teeter Tunnels out of service, and do not allow anyone to use the toy until it can be repaired. Customers should contact Playworld to schedule a free repair. Playworld will send out a technician to install the repair.

For more information, including pictures of the recalled Unity Teeter Tunnels, visit the Playworld recall website at https://playworld.com/recall-information/.

Source: Playworld Systems Recalls Unity Teeter Tunnels