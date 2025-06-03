Safety officials have announced a recall for about 27,500 iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries or death.

These pocket-sized power banks contain a defective lithium-ion battery that can overheat and ignite.

There were 15 reports of fires when the lithium-ion battery overheated, including 10 people who suffered burn injuries, according to the warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves two types of iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks, with the following models and serial numbers:

PowerGrip Slim (Model MXB008) : Serial Numbers GK2309880, GK2309899, GK2310154, GK2310155, GK2310157, GK2310160, GK2310346, GK2311108, GK2311109, GK2311110, GK2311315, GK2311396

: Serial Numbers GK2309880, GK2309899, GK2310154, GK2310155, GK2310157, GK2310160, GK2310346, GK2311108, GK2311109, GK2311110, GK2311315, GK2311396 PowerGrip Mag (Model DBL6000M / DBL6000P): Serial Numbers GK2309901, GK2309902, GK2309903, GK2310005, GK2310006, GK2310163, GK2310165, GK2311388, GK2312035, GK2312036, GK2312282, GK2312461, GK2312462, GK2312737, GK2312770, GK2401164, GK2401564, GK2403407, GK23081458, GK23081460, GK23081462

The power banks were sold in a variety of colors. They were sold online at Amazon.com and iWALKMall.com from July 2021 to March 2024.

The manufacturer, U2O Global, is urging customers to contact the company for a full refund. To register for a refund or get more information, visit https://www.iwalk.net/recall.html.

Source: iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards Manufactured by U2O Global