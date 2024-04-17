Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

SharkNinja LLC has been sued by a woman from Florida who claims that she was severely burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Sydney C., a woman who was burned on Christmas Day in December 2022 while using a Ninja Foodi Deluxe 8-Quart Tendercrisp Pressure Cooker (Model 0P401BRN I07).

According to the lawsuit, “The pressure cooker’s lid unexpectedly and suddenly blew off the pot in explosive manner. The contents of the pressure cooker were forcefully ejected out of the pot and onto Plaintiff, causing severe, disfiguring burns.”

The lawsuit includes graphic photos of the burn injuries on her body, with large areas of skin that is red, inflamed, and peeling off.

She claims that SharkNinja misled customers about the safety of the Ninja Foodi by claiming that the lid had safety features that prevent it from being removed until the unit has “completely depressurized.”

For example, the Owner’s Manual states: “NOTE: The pressure lid will not unlock until the unit is completely depressurized. … When the steam is completely released, the unit will be ready to open.”

In her lawsuit, she claims that the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker was defectively designed because it failed to prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized.

Her lawsuit was filed on April 2, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Jacksonville Division) — Case Number 3:24-cv-00334-WWB-JBT.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.