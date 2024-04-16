UPP E-Bike Batteries Linked to Deadly Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning people to stop using Unit Power Pack (UPP) e-bike batteries because they can overheat and catch on fire.

The warning involves Unit Power Pack (UPP) lithium-ion electric bicycle batteries with model number “U004” or “U004-1.”

The CPSC cited 13 complaints of UPP e-bike batteries overheating in the U.S., including 7 reports of fires and serious property damage.

The batteries were also linked to multiple fires in the United Kingdom, where officials issued a similar safety warning and ordered dozens of suppliers to stop selling the batteries.

The batteries are black, triangular, and have “U004 BATTERY” or “UPPBATTERY” printed on the side. They were made in China by Shenzhen Unit Pack Power Technology Co. Ltd., but the company has refused to conduct an adequate recall, according to the CPSC.

The batteries were sold in the U.S. from 2018 through April 2024 on AliExpress, Amazon, DHGate, eBay, Walmart, other online retailers and at https://unitpackpower.net.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Unit Pack Power (UPP) E-bike Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death