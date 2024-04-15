Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Matrix Fitness (also known as Johnson Health Tech) has expanded a recall for Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills due to a fire hazard

The recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1xe, T3x, and T3xm treadmills that were sold nationwide from March 2018 through January 2024.

The problem is that the power cord can loosen from the treadmill’s power socket, which poses a fire hazard.

Matrix Fitness said it received another report of a fire in a fitness facility since the original recall.

When the recall was originally announced in January 2022, there were 58 reports of the treadmill’s power cord and socket sparking, smoking, melting, or catching on fire.

No injuries were reported, but there were 7 reports of fires, including two that caused property damage.

Matrix Fitness is urging gyms and other exercise facilities to inspect their treadmills to look for a power cord bracket installed on the unit.

If the bracket is not already installed, Matrix Fitness is asking facilities to make sure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until it can be repaired.

The company is offering free installation of a power cord bracket. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.matrixfitness.com/us/eng/recalls.

Source: Johnson Health Tech North America Expands Recall of Matrix T1 and T3 Commercial Treadmills Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)