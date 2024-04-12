272,000 Endurance Bed Rails Recalled After 3 Deaths Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Essential Medical Supply re-announced a recall for about 272,000 adult bed rails that can cause serious injury or death if a person becomes trapped and suffocates.

When the bed rails are attached to a bed, an elderly adult can become trapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a “serious entrapment hazard and a risk of death by asphyxiation,” according to the recall warning.

Essential Medical Supply sold about 272,000 bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com and www.Walmart.com from October 2006 through December 2021.

The recall involves Hand Bed Rail (model P1410), Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P), Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411), and Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P).

These bed rails were originally recalled in December 2021 after the entrapment death of an 86-year-old man who died at home in California. Two more deaths were reported after the original recall.

In December 2022, an 86-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Connecticut. In August 2023, a 99-year-old man died at his home in California.

Safety officials and Essential Medical Supply are urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact the company to receive a full refund. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.essentialmedicalsupply.com/important-safety-information.

Source: Essential Medical Supply Reannounces Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; Two Additional Deaths Reported After 2021 Recall