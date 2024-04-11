Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who claims that she was burned by a defective Instant Pot pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Courtney F., a woman from Savannah, Georgia, who suffered serious burn injuries on August 10, 2021 while using her Instant Pot DUO Plus 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker (Model IP-DUO60 Plus).

She claims that she was burned as a result of opening the lid when the pressure cooker was still pressurized, which allowed its “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker.”

Her lawsuit accuses the manufacturer, Instant Brands LLC, of misleading consumers about the “safety” of the Instant Pot, a product that “suffers from serious and dangerous defects,” she claims.

Those defects “cause significant risk of bodily harm and injury,” according to her lawsuit. She specifically claims that “the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat, and steam still inside the unit.”

“When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area.”

Instant Brands is also accused of misleadingly advertising the Instant Pot with statements about safety, such as a “Safety Lid Lock.”

Her lawsuit was filed on March 26, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia (Savannah Division) — Case Number 4:24:cv-00055-TSF-CLR.

