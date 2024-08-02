8.2 Million Bags of Laundry Pods Recalled for Deadly Safety Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Procter & Gamble has recalled about 8.2 million zipper-sealed plastic bags of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, and other laundry detergent pods that can be deadly if swallowed.

Swallowing laundry detergent pods could cause severe injury or death, especially among individuals with underlying health issues. There is also a risk of skin or eye injuries, according to the recall.

The problem is that the zipper-sealed plastic bags may be impossible to close due to a manufacturing issue.

The company explained: “The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations.”

The recall involves certain bags of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods Liquid Laundry Detergent Packets in flexible plastic bags that were made between September 2023 and September 2024.

Procter & Gamble said there were no confirmed injuries related to the defective plastic bags, but there were 4 reports of children who swallowed laundry pods that might have come from the plastic bags.

These laundry pods were sold nationwide at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, other major stores and online from September 2023 through present.

Procter & Gamble is urging customers to check to see if their bag is part of the recall by visiting the recall website at https://www.pggoodeveryday.com/bags/.

If so, the company will give you a pre-paid debit card for the value of your purchase price as well as a replacement bag and cabinet latch to keep your laundry products secure.

Source: Procter & Gamble Recalls 8.2 Million Defective Bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel Laundry Detergent Packets Distributed in US Due to Risk of Serious Injury