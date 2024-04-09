Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Black+Decker has announced a major recall expansion to include about 2 million handheld garment steamers that can leak hot water.

The recall is an expansion of a previous recall in November 2022 for about half a million Black+Decker Garment Steamers.

At the time, about 32 people had reported burn injuries when the steamers leaked, sprayed, or shot out extremely hot water during use. Even so, Black+Decker did not offer a refund, but instead asked customers to order a part to replace the steamer’s upper assembly.

Another 82 people reported burn injuries after November 2022, including 19 people who were burned while using a steamer that had been “repaired” with the replacement upper assembly.

Nine people suffered severe 2nd-degree burns and there were more than 500 reports of hot water leaking out, according to the recall.

The manufacturer is now recalling all 2 million BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, warning customers not to use the product due to a risk of severe burn injuries.

These recalled garment steamers were sold nationwide at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, other stores and online from June 2021 through February 2024 for about $16 to $23.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://recall.prodprotect.com/hgs011.

2 Million Black+Decker Garment Steamers Recalled After 82 People Burned

Source: Two Million Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Recalled by Empower Brands in Major Recall Expansion Due to Burn Hazard; Refund Now Offered

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *