2 Million Black+Decker Garment Steamers Recalled After 82 People Burned

Black+Decker has announced a major recall expansion to include about 2 million handheld garment steamers that can leak hot water.

The recall is an expansion of a previous recall in November 2022 for about half a million Black+Decker Garment Steamers.

At the time, about 32 people had reported burn injuries when the steamers leaked, sprayed, or shot out extremely hot water during use. Even so, Black+Decker did not offer a refund, but instead asked customers to order a part to replace the steamer’s upper assembly.

Another 82 people reported burn injuries after November 2022, including 19 people who were burned while using a steamer that had been “repaired” with the replacement upper assembly.

Nine people suffered severe 2nd-degree burns and there were more than 500 reports of hot water leaking out, according to the recall.

The manufacturer is now recalling all 2 million BLACK+DECKER Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, warning customers not to use the product due to a risk of severe burn injuries.

These recalled garment steamers were sold nationwide at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, other stores and online from June 2021 through February 2024 for about $16 to $23.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://recall.prodprotect.com/hgs011.

