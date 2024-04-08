Walmart Recalls Mini Choppers After 5 People Suffer Cuts

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Walmart has recalled about 51,750 Mainstays® Electric Mini Choppers due to a laceration hazard.

The problem is that the chopper’s blade can unexpectedly operate when people are putting the chopper together, cleaning, or handling it.

Walmart said it received 5 reports of people who suffered laceration injuries (cuts), including two people who needed medical attention, such as stitches.

“Injuries occurred during assembly of the product or during cleaning/handling of the product,” according to the recall.

The recall involves Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1, which is printed on a label attached to the bottom of the clear plastic bowl.

The choppers are cordless, rechargeable, with a green lid and a white base. There are three sharp blades attached to a white plastic spindle.

Walmart is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled choppers and contact the company for a full refund. Customers can also bring the mini choppers to their nearest Walmart for a full refund.

Source: Walmart Recalls Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart