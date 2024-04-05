Polaris Recalls 7,000 Snowmobiles for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Polaris has recalled about 7,000 model-year 2022 and 2023 snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT BOOST engines.

The problem is that the fuel line between the fuel rails can leak, posing a fire hazard.

Polaris said it received 17 reports of fuel leaks. No injuries were reported, but the fire hazard also poses a risk of serious burn injuries.

The recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 snowmobiles with PATRIOT BOOST engines, including the Pro RMK Slash, RMK Khaos Slash, INDY VR1, and Switchback Assault.

They were sold by Polaris dealers nationwide between October 2023 and August 2023 for between $19,300 and $22,000.

Polaris is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair, which will consist of replacing the fuel line.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/.

