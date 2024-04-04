Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Phillips 66 said that two employees were burned in a fire at an oil refinery in Borger, Texas.

The workers were life-flighted and hospitalized with burn injuries at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, but their current condition has not been released.

A spokesperson for Phillips 66 reported that the fire began at about 11:20 a.m. and was extinguished by 1 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

Phillips 66 notified the Borger Fire Department and emergency management officials of the fire, which started in one of the processing plants at the oil refinery complex.

According to spokesperson Al Ortiz, “The situation has been stabilized, and all personnel have been accounted for. The refinery continues to operate. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

