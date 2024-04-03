Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Dozens of men have filed a lawsuit against Dr. William Thompson IV, a once prominent doctor in Newport Beach who is accused of sexually assaulting patients during rectal and genital exams.

Patients claim that her performed overly aggressive prostate exams with no valid medical purpose. He would sometimes ask patients to look at his genitals to show off how aroused he was after the exam.

Dr. Thompson is accused of performing aggressive, excessively long and frequent prostate exams, along with genital molestation.

Dr. Thompson was an infectious disease specialist who primarily treated members of the LGBTQ+ community, with a focus on HIV and AIDS. Lawsuits claim he also abused patients in other hospital locations, such as the emergency room at Hoag Memorial Hospital.

Hoag Memorial Hospital is named in the lawsuits by plaintiffs who say the hospital ignored complaints and turned a blind eye to the abuse, which allowed Dr. Thompson to continue sexually assaulting patients.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has charged Dr. Thompson with 20 felony counts of sexual battery by fraud, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose.

The California Medical Board also suspended Dr. Thompson’s medical license. He was arrested in September 2023 and was released after posing $100,000 bond.

Source: Civil suit accuses Newport Beach doctor of sexual assault during exams