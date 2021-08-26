Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On July 26, Old Soul’s Farms, of St. Parish, Ohio, recalled a variety of greenhouse leafy greens after a product tested positive for Listeria.

The recall includes Arugula, Basil, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix.

No illnesses were reported, but a routine facility test identified Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in rainwater holding tanks in the greenhouse facility, according to the recall notice.

Furthermore, a customer reported a positive test for Listeria in a basil product.

The products were sold in bulk-size clear bags between 1 pound and 25 pounds, as well as clamshell containers (1-oz, 4-oz, and 5-oz).

The recalled clamshell containers are marked with lot codes 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 201, 202, and 203.

The expiration dates for all Arugula, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix are 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/25/2021, 7/26/2021, 7/27/2021, 7/29/2021, and 7/30/2021.

The Basil expiration dates are 7/20/2021, 7/21/2021, 7/22/2021, 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/26/2021, and 7/27/2021.

For more information, consumers can contact the company at 937-802- 9192 between Monday and Friday from 7 am – 3 pm ET.

Source: Old Soul’s Farms LLC Recalls Leafy Green Products Due to Possible Health Risk

