LG Recalls 10,000 Home Solar Panel Batteries for Fire Hazard

LG Energy Solution Michigan recalled about 10,000 batteries for residential solar panels due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves LG Chem “RESU10H” Lithium-Ion Residential Energy Storage System Batteries, which are linked to 5 reports of fires, overheating, emitting harmful smoke, and/or property damage.

This recalled batteries were installed as part of residential energy solar panel systems. The wall-mounted batteries measure about 29″ x 36″ x 8″ inches and weigh roughly 220 pounds.

The LG logo is located on the top left side of the front panel. The serial number of the recalled product begins with R15563P3 and is located behind the access door of the RESU home battery.

The recalled solar panel batteries were sold nationwide from January 2017 through April 2019 for about $8,000 by various distributors, including, but not limited to Sunrun, AEE Solar, Baywa, CED, Krannich, Independent Electric Supply, and Inter Island Solar Supply.

Consumers with recalled batteries should immediately contact LG Energy Solution Michigan to schedule a free replacement.

For more information, call 888-737-8104 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at RESUservice@lgensol.com, or go online at www.lgessbattery.com/us.

Source: LG Energy Solution Michigan Recalls Home Energy Storage Batteries Due to Fire Hazard