A lawsuit has been filed against Instant Brands Inc. by a woman who claims that she was burned when her Instant Pot pressure cooker blew up when she opened the lid.

The lawsuit was filed by Sondra D., a woman from Marine, Illinois, who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” on July 18, 2019.

According to the complaint, she was able to easily rotate and open the lid on her Instant Pot when it was still under pressure, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected” onto her body.

The incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s “safety features,” which were advertised to keep her safe.

Instant Brands is accused of misleading consumers by claiming that the lid of the Instant Pot can’t be opened while it is pressurized. For example, the owner’s manual states: “As a safety feature, until the float valve drops down the lid is locked and cannot be opened.”

Her case joins a growing number of similar pressure cooker lawsuits accusing the manufacturers of selling defective, dangerous products.

The lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands Inc. on July 16, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois — Case Number 3:21-cv-3159.

Source: Deien v. Instant Brands, Inc.

