Harbor Freight Recalls Propane Heaters After Burn Injuries Reported

Harbor Freight Tools recalled about 350,000 outdoor propane heaters due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

Harbor Freight said it has 9 reports of wind blowing the flame to the rear of the heater, which can melt the “tip switch” safety feature.

“This poses a risk that the heater will not turn off if it tips over and poses a burn hazard to consumers,” according to the recall notice.

Three people suffered minor burn injuries when they tried to turn it off.

The recall involves One Stop Gardens 15,000 and 30,000 BTU Tank Top Propane Heaters (Item #63073 and Item #63072). They were sold nationwide at Harbor Freight Tools from December 2015 to April 2021.

Harbor Freight is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled tank-top propane heaters and return them to a Harbor Freight store for a full refund in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card.

