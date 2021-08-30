Share
Blount Fine Foods, of McKinney, Texas, recalled about 6,384 pounds of Panera Bread at Home® Chicken Tortilla Soup was recalled after several people found pieces of gray nitrile gloves in their food.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported multiple complaints about pieces of gray nitrile gloves in the soup.

The recalled soup products were produced on July 1, 2021, and shipped to stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

The recall involves 16-oz. plastic containers of “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with lot code 070121-1V and “Use By 09/09/2021” on the label.

As of August 5, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products,” according to health officials.

Blount Fine Foods is asking consumers to throw out the recalled items or returned them to the place of purchase.

Source: Blount Fine Foods Corp. Recalls Chicken Soup Products Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Posted by Daily Hornet

