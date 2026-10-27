Lithonia Lighting is recalling about 11,532 RSX outdoor lights with adjustable tilt-arm mountings that can break.

No injuries were reported, but there were 4 reports of the lights falling to the ground. This problem poses a risk of severe impact injuries to bystanders.

The recall covers RSX outdoor lights with 4 types of adjustable tilt-arm mountings. These mountings are designed to attach the light to a square pole, round pole, wall bracket, or wall bracket with surface mount conduit.

The light can be tilted from 0 degrees to 90 degrees above horizontal. The recall involves 4 models:

AASP: square pole mount

AARP: round pole mount

AAWB: wall bracket

AAWSC: wall bracket with surface mount conduit box

The lights were sold nationwide from August 2019 through August 2026 by commercial distributors, including Turtle & Hughes Inc. and Consolidated Electrical Distributors. Prices ranged from around $400 to $2,200.

Lithonia Lighting said it received 13 reports of the adjustable tilt arm mountings breaking, including 4 reports of the lights falling to the ground.

Consumers should keep people, vehicles, and equipment clear of the area directly below the light, and contact Lithonia Lighting to schedule a free repair. The company will arrange for a qualified professional to replace the recalled adjustable tilt arm mount with a new complete adjustable arm assembly.

Owners should contact Lithonia Lighting to confirm if their lights are included in the recall. For more information, call Lithonia at 855-307-2454 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit the Lithonia Lighting website.

Source: Lithonia Lighting Recalls RSX Luminaires with Adjustable Tilt Arm Mountings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impact Hazard