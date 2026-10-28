Safety officials announced a recall for about 3,332 Costway convertible high chairs that violate mandatory safety standards.

According to the CPSC, the high chairs do not have a passive restraint system, so a child can slip through the opening between the feeding tray and the seat.

The child can become trapped or fall out of the high chair, which poses a risk of injury or death. No incidents or injuries were reported in the recall.

The recall involves Costway high chairs that are designed to convert into a table and chair set.

They were sold in purple and white, red and white, blue and white, and brown and white. The recall was announced by Goplus Corporation, which does business as Costway. The high chairs were manufactured in China.

They were sold at Walmart and Target stores nationwide and online at Costway.com from May 2023 through July 2026 for between $84 and $100.

Consumers should stop using the high chairs and contact Costway for a free replacement. For more information, contact Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@costway.com.

You can also visit www.costway.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: Costway Recalls Convertible High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for High Chairs