Electrolux Group is recalling about 174,800 Frigidaire gas ranges because the oven bake burners may experience delayed ignition, which poses a burn hazard to consumers.

The recall covers approximately 169,500 units sold in the United States and 5,300 in Canada. The affected ranges were sold under the Frigidaire®, Frigidaire Gallery®, and Frigidaire Professional® brand-names.

The CPSC and Electrolux said they are aware of 62 reports of delayed ignition of the oven bake burner, including 30 reports of burn injuries. The ranges sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, other retail stores nationwide, and on Frigidaire.com between June 2025 and January 2026 for around $630 to $2,700.

The recall involves 23 gas range models with serial numbers in the range of VF52200000 through VF54399999. Affected models include:

FCFG3083AS

FCRG3083AD

FCRG3083AS

GCFG3060BD

GCFG3060BF

GCFG3070BF

GCRG3060BD

GCRG3060BF

PCFG3080AF

FCFG3062AB

FCFG3062AS

FCFG3062AW

FCRG3051BB

FCRG3051BS

FCRG3051BW

FCRG3052BB

FCRG3052BS

FCRG3052BW

FCRG3062AB

FCRG3062AS

FCRG3062AW

FCRG306LAF

GCFG3059BF.

The model and serial numbers are printed on a nameplate located in the drawer under the oven.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the oven function of their range immediately. Cooktop burners may continue to be used while waiting for the repair. Electrolux is offering free professional in-home installation of a replacement bake burner at no cost to consumers.

Consumers can determine whether their model is affected and schedule a repair by visiting GasOvenBurnerRecall.com. Electrolux can also be reached toll-free at 866-291-7633, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, or by email at gasovenburnerrecall@electrolux.com.

Consumers affected by defective appliances that result in burn injuries may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on potential rights and remedies.

Source: Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Ranges Due to Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov