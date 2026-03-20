The FDA is warning consumers about a risk of serious burn injuries from Handy Solutions Neck & Shoulders Heating Pads (Model 25607) made by Navajo Manufacturing Company.

The problem is that the pads can overheat when folded during use. At least 4 serious burn injuries have been reported as of March 10, 2026.

The FDA warned that if the heating pad is folded while in use, the power density increases in the folded area, which can generate dangerously high temperatures.

The issue is that the heating pad cannot detect this temperature spike and does not automatically shut off. Users may have little warning beyond a burning smell before the device overheats.

The malfunction poses a burn risk to anyone using the pad and may also melt or ignite surrounding property, according to the recall.

On February 16, Navajo Manufacturing Company sent letters to all affected customers recommending immediate action. You can identify the recalled heating pads with the following information:

Product Name: Handy Solutions® Neck & Shoulders Heating Pad

Model: 25607

UPC: 024291256076

UDI: 00024291256076

Safety officials are urging anyone with this heating pad to stop using it immediately, cut the power cord, and dispose of the device.

Consumers with questions can contact Navajo Manufacturing Company at 1-800-525-5097. Adverse reactions or quality problems can also be reported through the FDA’s MedWatch safety reporting program.

Consumers who were injured by the Handy Solutions Neck & Shoulders Heating Pad may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on available rights.

Source: Early Alert: Handy Solutions Neck & Shoulders Heating Pad Issue from Navajo Manufacturing Company