The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using Ridstar Q20 and Q20 Pro e-bikes due to a serious fire hazard. The problem poses “a risk of serious injury and death,” according to the warning.

The e-bikes were sold online by Amazon, Walmart, and a Chinese manufacturer operating under the name Ridstar.net.

The manufacturer has refused to issue a recall, so safety officials are taking a proactive approach by warning consumers:

The e-bikes’ batteries and wires can ignite, posing a fire hazard to consumers. CPSC is aware of 11 reports of fire, including one burn injury, five reports of smoke inhalation, and two reports of property damage totaling over $40,000.

The problem is that the e-bike batteries and wiring can ignite and catch on fire, which puts riders and anyone nearby at risk of serious injury or death.

The warning reports 11 fires linked to these e-bikes, as well as 1 person who suffered a burn injury, 5 injuries involving smoke inhalation, and 2 incidents of property damage totaling more than $40,000.

The manufacturer, Huizhou Xingqishi Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., of China, has refused to agree to an acceptable recall, which means no refund or other remedy is available to consumers. Instead, safety officials are warning consumers about the life-threatening or potentially deadly fire hazards, and urging consumers to immediately stop using these e-bikes.

The affected e-bikes are black and have the brand name “Ridstar” printed directly on the battery. The model number — Q20 or Q20 Pro — may be listed on the original purchase receipt.

Safety officials are urging owners to remove the battery from the e-bike and dispose of it following local hazardous waste disposal procedures. Do not put it in your household trash can or a dumpster due to the fire hazard. Do not sell or give away the batteries, as doing so could put others at risk.

This warning is part of a broader pattern of e-bike battery fire hazards that the CPSC has been going after in recent years. Warnings have been issued for other budget e-bike brands, many also manufactured in China.

One example is VIVI e-bikes. In July 2025, the CPSC announced a recall for 24,000 batteries sold with cheap VIVI e-bikes at retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and AliExpress for $365 to $950, after 14 reports of overheating batteries, including 3 fires. No injuries were reported, but safety officials said the e-bike batteries pose a “risk of serious injury or death.”

Consumers who have been injured or suffered property damage due to a Ridstar e-bike fire may have legal options available to them, including potential claims against the manufacturer or retailers who continued selling a known hazardous product.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Ridstar E-Bikes Due to Fire Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death