Andersen Windows is recalling tens of thousands of window-opening control devices that can fail and allow windows to swing open without warning.

The recall covers devices sold individually as kits and those factory-installed on the company’s 100 Series casement windows manufactured before November 19, 2025.

No injuries were reported, but the recall poses a serious safety hazard. If the control device breaks or pops off after an accidental bump or other impact, the window can open freely. In a home with children or on an upper floor, that’s a fall waiting to happen.

According to the CPSC recall notice, Andersen has received 8 reports of the devices breaking, detaching, or malfunctioning.

The recalled devices were sold at independent window distributors and online at parts.andersenwindows.com from October 2015 through December 2025. Prices ranged from about $9 for an individual kit to $220 for a factory-installed unit on a 100 Series casement window. An additional 180 units that sold in Canada are also being recalled.

Consumers who have these windows should keep them in the closed and locked position until the problem is fixed. Andersen is offering a free in-home repair by an authorized technician. To check if your window is affected, you’ll need the Product ID number, which can be found on the label in the upper right corner of the window frame.

To schedule a repair, visit www.andersenwindows.com/100seriescasementwocdrecall or call Andersen toll-free at 844-815-7332, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. You can also reach the company by email at 100Seriescasementwocdrecall@andersencorp.com.

Homeowners who were injured due to a defective window opening control device may have legal options and should consult with an attorney about their rights.