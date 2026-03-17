The FDA and the CDC are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections tied to RAW FARM® raw cheddar cheese.

As of March 14, 2026, seven confirmed infections have been reported in 3 states — California (5), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 13, 2026. Two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The most alarming detail may be who is getting sick. Four of the seven confirmed cases involve children 3 years old or younger, and the median age of patients is just 3 years old. The strain involved — Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC — can trigger hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening form of kidney failure that is especially dangerous for young children.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the E. coli isolates from all sick patients are closely genetically related, pointing to a common source. Of the 3 patients interviewed so far, all 3 reported eating RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese.

The FDA recommended that RAW FARM, LLC voluntarily remove their raw cheese products from the market, and the firm has declined. Owner Mark McAfee disputed the findings, telling the Associated Press that investigators found no pathogens in any of the company’s products and calling the outbreak announcement premature.

This is not the first time RAW Farm has been involved in an E. coli scare. In March 2024, RAW FARM was linked to an E. coli outbreak involving 11 illnesses and 5 hospitalizations across 5 states, including 2 people who developed HUS. The company initially recalled its raw cheddar cheese but later withdrew the recall, citing negative product test results.

RAW Farm products are sold nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market stores and natural food retailers.

The affected products are RAW FARM® Raw Cheddar Cheese products in all sizes of block and shredded cheese packages.

Health officials are warning consumers to consider not eating any of the affected cheese while the investigation is ongoing, and to wash any surfaces that may have touched the cheese using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting, and can begin up to nine days after exposure. Seek care immediately if you or your child experience bloody diarrhea, a fever above 102°F, or signs of dehydration.

Consumers who were sickened may also have legal options. A food safety attorney can help evaluate whether a claim is appropriate. The full FDA outbreak investigation and CDC advisory are available online.