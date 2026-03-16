Hyundai has issued a Stop Sale and Recall on 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims because the 2nd and 3rd-row power seats may not detect contact with a person or object as intended. The power seats can potentially crush a person.

Hyundai said a 2-year-old girl in Ohio died on March 7 when the power seat in the second or third row folded down, crushing her.

The Palisade is one of the most popular family SUVs in America. It is advertised specifically for parents who are hauling kids, which makes this defect especially alarming.

The problem is that the power seat controls may not detect contact with a person or object when the seat is folding or sliding. These seats are supposed to function like anti-pinch windows, and automatically stop or reverse direction when they sense resistance. In these affected vehicles, that safety mechanism can fail, which poses a deadly hazard.

Consumer Reports found 3 complaints in the NHTSA database related to similar seat-folding defects dating back to November 2025, including two that resulted in injuries.

In one December 2025 incident, a passenger got into the middle-row seat and accidentally bumped the fold-up button while trying to get situated and buckled. The seat began moving and folding forward, pinning the passenger between the seat and the back of the front seat. That passenger survived, but said they would have been more seriously injured if their door had been locked and they were unable to get out.

The problem involves about 68,500 model year 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited or Calligraphy trim vehicles produced by Hyundai Motor Company, including 60,515 vehicles in the U.S. and 7,967 vehicles in Canada. Lower-trim Palisades with manual folding seats are not impacted.

Hyundai said it plans to send an interim software update to vehicles by the end of March. Owners with an active Bluelink subscription will receive it over-the-air, while those without an active subscription will need to visit a dealership.

This update is not the permanent recall repair. The final fix is still under development and will be performed at no cost once it is ready.

Until then, the safety steps for families are critical. Hyundai is urging owners to use caution when operating second- and third-row power seat functions and to ensure that no person or object – especially children – are in the seat or seat-folding area before activating the power seat.

When using the 2nd-row one-touch tilt-and-slide feature to access the 3rd row, Hyundai specifically warns against pressing the seatback button during entry or exit. Owners can also call Hyundai directly at 800-633-5151 with questions.

Families who believe their child was injured due to this defect may have legal options. An attorney familiar with automotive product liability cases can help evaluate any potential claims.

Source: Hyundai issues stop sale for some 2026 Palisade SUVs after fatal incident